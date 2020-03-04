Comprehensive planning for traffic management, parking to be proposed in master plan; DG Faisalabad Development Authority

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Sohail Khawaja said that comprehensive planning for traffic management and parking was being finalized in proposed master plan for the future requirements of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Sohail Khawaja said that comprehensive planning for traffic management and parking was being finalized in proposed master plan for the future requirements of the city. He was presiding over a meeting held here on Wednesday to review the proposals for redressing the chronic issues of traffic management and parking in the city.

Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz, CE Shahid Mehmud, Director TEPA Engr. Shahid Gill, Director Town Planning & Estate Management Mahr Ayub, Junaid Hasan, Resident Engr. NESPAK Amjad Saeed, MD Faisalabad Parking Company Amir Zeshan, DD Admn. Yasir Chatha, DSP Traffic Naseem Akhtar and other officers were present.

The DG informed that the construction of parking plazas and remodeling of the city roads would be proposed in the master plan as the traffic engineering and planning.

He said that coordinated strategy would be followed for devising the planning regarding address the chronic issues of traffic management and parking on durable basis.

He said that district administration, TEPA, FMC, traffic police, Faisalabad Parking Company including FDA and other stake holders would be associated for stepping forward in this regard.

He said that the proposals of construction of parking plazas at outside Karkhana Bazaar, Aminpur Bazaar and Zailghar Katchery Bazaar sites would be reviewed for taking up these projects completion on public private partnership mode.

He asked the MD Faisalabad parking company to provide feasibility report regarding construction of parking plazas along with traffic assessment.

He said that the assistance of TEPA should be taken regarding resolving the issues of traffic management and parking.

The DG directed to identify five important roads of the city which would be made modal by the FDA through the measures of beautification, patch work of the roads, rehabilitation of footpaths and installation of road/traffic signage.

During the meeting the short and long term proposals were reviewed for organized parking and