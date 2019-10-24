UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comprehensive Policy Being Implemented To Uplift Housing Sector: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Comprehensive policy being implemented to uplift housing sector: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that implementation on comprehensive policy in order to simplify relevant rules and regulations was ongoing to uplift and revive the housing sector.

He expressed these views while presiding over a constituted committee meeting on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab to review the rules and regulations regarding housing sector and preparing recommendations to ease the process of issuance of NOC.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed while addressing the participants said that consultations with all stakeholders were being carried out to give final shape to the aforementioned matters.

The minister added that for the progress of housing sector, complicated rules and regulations were simplified and private sector would be given relief to the maximum.

He said that Punjab government was undertaking vigorous steps to uplift housing sector. For issuance of NOC to builders and developers, mutual consultations with concerned departments would be ensured so that its issuance be made possible in minimum period of time, he added.

The meeting constituted two sub-committees in order to formulate recommendations for taxation system and for issuance of NOC which would submit their reports within one week.

Furthermore, different proposals for simplifying relevant rules given by the representatives of builders and developers were also being reviewed in detail.

Officials from board of Revenue, Law Department, Finance Department, Punjab Revenue Authority, LDA, Local Government, Housing Task Force and representatives of builders and developers also participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Noc Progress All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign tra ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

51 minutes ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

51 minutes ago

Maulana wants to divert media attention from Kashm ..

55 minutes ago

Venezuelan President Says Heading to Azerbaijan fo ..

7 minutes ago

Russia to Further Assist African Countries in Solv ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.