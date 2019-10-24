Comprehensive policy being implemented to uplift housing sector: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that implementation on comprehensive policy in order to simplify relevant rules and regulations was ongoing to uplift and revive the housing sector.

He expressed these views while presiding over a constituted committee meeting on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab to review the rules and regulations regarding housing sector and preparing recommendations to ease the process of issuance of NOC.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed while addressing the participants said that consultations with all stakeholders were being carried out to give final shape to the aforementioned matters.

The minister added that for the progress of housing sector, complicated rules and regulations were simplified and private sector would be given relief to the maximum.

He said that Punjab government was undertaking vigorous steps to uplift housing sector. For issuance of NOC to builders and developers, mutual consultations with concerned departments would be ensured so that its issuance be made possible in minimum period of time, he added.

The meeting constituted two sub-committees in order to formulate recommendations for taxation system and for issuance of NOC which would submit their reports within one week.

Furthermore, different proposals for simplifying relevant rules given by the representatives of builders and developers were also being reviewed in detail.

Officials from board of Revenue, Law Department, Finance Department, Punjab Revenue Authority, LDA, Local Government, Housing Task Force and representatives of builders and developers also participated in the meeting.