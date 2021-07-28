UrduPoint.com
Comprehensive Policy Chalked Out For Provision Of Better Facilities To Tourists:PM Told

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Comprehensive policy chalked out for provision of better facilities to tourists:PM told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :A comprehensive policy has been chalked out for provision of better facilities to tourists visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

This is said by Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan during a meeting with Prime Minister, Imran Khan, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan apprised Prime Minister, Imran Khan in detail about measures so far taken for provision of facilities to the tourists and for resolution of problems being faced by people visiting different scenic sites of the province.

He also briefed PM about the progress being made on road map for promotion of tourism industry in the country, the statement added.

A briefing was also given on progress over development schemes approved for Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan while laying emphasis on promotion of tourism sector has said that this is top priority of the present government.

Promotion of tourism will not only generate commercial activities in local markets but will also have a very positive impact on economy of the country, PM Imran Khan added.

He issued directives for speeding up development schemes besides measures for promotion of tourism in the country.

