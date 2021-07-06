Comprehensive policy devised for parks building, up gradation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar said, a comprehensive policy has been devised for building and up gradation of parks which will have far reaching impact.

He ordered official concerned to speed ongoing up facelifting in the parks besides special attention to engineering work.

The ACS said that horticulturists should focus on landscaping of the parks and no lackadaisical attitude would be tolerated in this context.

Zafar stated this during a meeting with Chairman PHA, Ejaz Janjua, who called on him in his office here on Tuesday.

He underlined the need of making clean and green Pakistan campaign a success to reduce beat the heat in additional to make the country lush green.

The ACS instructed to make Qasim Fort more beautiful recreational site adding that parks and green belts should be part and parcel of every housing colony.

Ejaz Janjua said that PHA was taking steps to generate sources for enhancing income to beautify the park at the fort.

Plantation should be promoted in the parks for billion Tree Tsunami drive success.