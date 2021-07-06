UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comprehensive Policy Devised For Parks Building, Up Gradation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:39 PM

Comprehensive policy devised for parks building, up gradation

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar said, a comprehensive policy has been devised for building and up gradation of parks which will have far reaching impact

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar said, a comprehensive policy has been devised for building and up gradation of parks which will have far reaching impact.

He ordered official concerned to speed ongoing up facelifting in the parks besides special attention to engineering work.

The ACS said that horticulturists should focus on landscaping of the parks and no lackadaisical attitude would be tolerated in this context.

Zafar stated this during a meeting with Chairman PHA, Ejaz Janjua, who called on him in his office here on Tuesday.

He underlined the need of making clean and green Pakistan campaign a success to reduce beat the heat in additional to make the country lush green.

The ACS instructed to make Qasim Fort more beautiful recreational site adding that parks and green belts should be part and parcel of every housing colony.

Ejaz Janjua said that PHA was taking steps to generate sources for enhancing income to beautify the park at the fort.

Plantation should be promoted in the parks for billion Tree Tsunami drive success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Punjab SITE Billion Housing

Recent Stories

German football gets green light for fan return ne ..

22 seconds ago

Police tightens noose around drug peddlers: SSP op ..

23 seconds ago

Vaccination Center inaugurated for overseas Pakist ..

25 seconds ago

Advisor to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq grieved

26 seconds ago

Milky mushroom growth increased through farming in ..

28 seconds ago

The agenda for holding negotiations with Baloch di ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.