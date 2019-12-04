UrduPoint.com
Comprehensive Policy Devised To Expand Facilities For Special Persons: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:26 PM

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Wednesday said that a comprehensive and effective policy had been devised to expand facilities for the welfare and betterment of special persons by the Punjab government which would be implemented very soon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Wednesday said that a comprehensive and effective policy had been devised to expand facilities for the welfare and betterment of special persons by the Punjab government which would be implemented very soon.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with the International Day for Persons with Disabilities here at Iqbal Auditorium of Agriculture University.

He said that 50 new buses had been purchased which would be delivered in the division and districts in next days while mobile application had also been launched for welfare of special persons.

He said that new centers of special education would be established besides providing maximum facilities to the special children in the existed centers. He informed that monthly stipend of Rs.800 had also been given to such children, besides providing them free transport education, uniforms and books.

The minister said that special people were not burden for the society, but they were using their capabilities to share burdens.

Parliamentarians Latif Nazar, Mian Waris Aziz Khayal Kastro said that efforts should be made to provide equal opportunities to special persons in all fields.

Vice Chancellor UAF Dr. Muhammad Ashraf appreciated the remarkable performance of special students. He said that collective efforts had to make for the rehabilitation of such bright stars.

DO Special Education Ch. Abdul Hameed said that 37 special education centers had been working in Faisalabad division in which more than four thousands special students were enrolled.

He thanked the Provincial Minister for participating in the ceremony for the encouragement of special children.

Earlier, the Minister checked the posters made by the special students and lauded their skills.

CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan, DO Literacy Naveedul Haq, Principals of Special Education Centers, parents and special students also participated in the ceremony.

