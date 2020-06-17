UrduPoint.com
Comprehensive Policy In The Offing To Contain COVID-19 Outbreak During Eid-ul-Azha: Ejaz Shah

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:58 PM

Comprehensive policy in the offing to contain COVID-19 outbreak during Eid-ul-Azha: Ejaz Shah

Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah Wednesday said the ministry was working out a comprehensive policy to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the country during Eid-ul-Azha

He said this while chairing a meeting at the Ministry of Interior to review arrangements to be made for managing the risk of coronavirus outbreak during Eid-ul-Azha.

He said this while chairing a meeting at the Ministry of Interior to review arrangements to be made for managing the risk of coronavirus outbreak during Eid-ul-Azha.

Speaking on the occasion the Interior Minister said, "Sacrifice of animals on Eid-ul-Azha is a religious obligation and the government will ensure every possible facility in this regard to manage the occasion safely and contain the risk of COVID-19 outbreak.

" He said that all arrangements must be made in line with the safety measures and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

Shah said, "A clear strategy is being formulated in this regard, which will be formulated in consultation with all stakeholders. We also seek guidance from the ulema in this regard to protect the people and help prevent the spread of coronavirus."The protection of the people would be given top priority along with ensuring the protection of the interests of the livestock farmers, he said.

