Comprehensive policy on cards to observe Ramazan: Noor ul Haq Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri Wednesday said incumbent government would evolve a comprehensive policy on April 18, in consultation with all religious scholars for observing the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak with full religious and traditional fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri Wednesday said incumbent government would evolve a comprehensive policy on April 18, in consultation with all religious scholars for observing the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak with full religious and traditional fervour.

Expressing these views in a private news channel programme, he said in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, we would have to adopt precautionary measures for the safety and security of the citizens enthusiastically awaiting to welcome Ramazan-ul-Mubarak as usual.

About lockdown policy, he said the government was holding full discretionary powers for suspending or continuing lockdown during prayers and Taraweeh timings. However, he said no one was being restricted to offer prayer in the mosques.

There must be precautionary measures and defined parameters so that every person could be protected from dangerous virus in a proper manner, he added.

To a question, he said minister for science and technology had some reservation with Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman adding some reservation of the minister were genuine but a few, could be reviewed.