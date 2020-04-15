UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comprehensive Policy On Cards To Observe Ramazan: Noor Ul Haq Qadri

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:26 PM

Comprehensive policy on cards to observe Ramazan: Noor ul Haq Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri Wednesday said incumbent government would evolve a comprehensive policy on April 18, in consultation with all religious scholars for observing the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak with full religious and traditional fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri Wednesday said incumbent government would evolve a comprehensive policy on April 18, in consultation with all religious scholars for observing the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak with full religious and traditional fervour.

Expressing these views in a private news channel programme, he said in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, we would have to adopt precautionary measures for the safety and security of the citizens enthusiastically awaiting to welcome Ramazan-ul-Mubarak as usual.

About lockdown policy, he said the government was holding full discretionary powers for suspending or continuing lockdown during prayers and Taraweeh timings. However, he said no one was being restricted to offer prayer in the mosques.

There must be precautionary measures and defined parameters so that every person could be protected from dangerous virus in a proper manner, he added.

To a question, he said minister for science and technology had some reservation with Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman adding some reservation of the minister were genuine but a few, could be reviewed.

Related Topics

Technology April Prayer Mufti All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

16 minutes ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

31 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

46 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

1 hour ago

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

2 hours ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.