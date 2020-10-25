Comprehensive program chalked out to mark Oct 27 as 'Black Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The government has chalked out a comprehensive program to mark October 27 as 'Black Day' at national and international level in a befitting manner to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), facing illegal occupation for the last 73 years and heightened oppression and curfew.

On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir, which increased manifold after New Delhi revoked Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5, past year suspending the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

The government has finalized all arrangements to observe the day in a befitting manner through highlighting brutalities and massive human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris, who wanted their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. Public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at district and Tehsil level across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, following the COVID SoPs.

Photo exhibition would also be arranged to highlight human rights abuses, extra judicial killings, disabilities of Kashmiris through pellet guns at the hands of Indian security forces. Special documentaries would be screened on tv channels and supplements including features, articles and columns would be published by newspapers to highlight various aspects including international legal and human rights dimension of Kashmir dispute besides continued atrocities and human rights abuses in the held valley.

Many of the events would be arranged online due to the increasing number of COVID cases witnessed in the country. Black banners, Panaflex, hoardings and streamers would be displayed at prominent roads and places to mark the day in an appropriate manner. Civil society organizations, political parties, educational institutions, human rights activists and Kashmirs have planned special programs, protest rallies, walks, seminars and symposiums in connection with the black day.

In his statement, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur vowed to observe 'Kashmir Black Day' in befitting manner on October 27 against forced occupation by Indian security forces of the Jammu and Kashmir valley. Commenting on the illegal action of Indian government in Kashmir on August 5, last year, he said India once again violated the UN resolutions and international law and the world must take notice of it. India was conspiring to change demography in occupied Kashmir but could not achieve its nefarious designs by increasing the number of its occupation troops in the held territory.

The minister said India would have to surrender before Kashmiris' passion of freedom as they had rejected the annexation outright. Reiterating that the Kashmir issue has already been internationalized by Prime Minister Imran Khan and efforts of the government, he said that several countries were now talking about the issue