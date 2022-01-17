UrduPoint.com

Comprehensive Proposal Finalised To Improve Pak-SL Trade Ties

Published January 17, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Pak-Sri Lanka business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalized a comprehensive proposal to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The proposals would be sent to government and relevant departments/authorities, with an aim to enhance bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

A five member's delegation led by Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council provincial chairman Zulfiqar Ali Khan held a meeting with Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka, Naseem Javed at his residence.

The council members Riaz Arshad, Shafiq Afridi, Hammad Sethi, Abbas Mukhtiar, Salman Savul, Saima Aslam, Shaukat Bashir, Adeel Saeed and Amjad Ali Shah were present in the meeting, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Both sides discussed the modalities and irritants/impediments in the way of mutual trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

On the occasion, the meeting also thoroughly held discussion on proposals, prepared by Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was decided to invite the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Pakistan for special visit in Peshawar.

Honorary Consul General Naseem Javed gave full assurance to the visiting delegation regarding the invitation of the Sri Lankan diplomat in Peshawar.

Zulfiqar Ali Khan apprised the meeting in details about proposals, aimed at to further improve Pak-Sri Lanka trade ties. He said the incumbent government wants to boost up economic and trade relations with Sri Lanka.

The council chairman said vast investment opportunities are available for foreign investors in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is a lucrative destination for Sri Lankan Investors to make investment in potential sectors in the province.

Naseem Javed lauded the council proposals for strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations with Sri Lanka. He assured the Pak-Sri Lanka mutual trade volume will be implemented to further improve in light of these recommendations.

The honorary CG on the occasion praised the council decision to invite the Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Pakistan.

