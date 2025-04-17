Comprehensive Rescue Plan Afoot For Derajat Off-road Jeep Rally 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The district emergency service-1122 has devised a comprehensive rescue plan for Derajat Off-Road Jeep Rally 2025.
According to spokesman Rescue 1122, the plan would be implemented under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah, ensuring prompt emergency services for the event.
He said Engineer Fasihullah met with all rescuers, dispatched them to their designated locations, encouraged them, and issued important instructions regarding emergency response.
He said that Rescue 1122 teams were fully prepared to deal with any emergency, and ensuring the safety of participants and organizers was their top priority.
He added that ambulances, fire vehicles, rescue vehicles, and trained personnel will remain on standby throughout the event to respond swiftly to any emergency incident.
APP/slm
