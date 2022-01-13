Comprehensive road map to strengthen Pak-SL mutual ties being devised

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Pak-Sri Lankan business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has decided to devise a comprehensive roadmap to boost up mutual trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The decision was made during a meeting of the council, chaired by its provincial chairman, Zulfiqar Ali Khan here on Thursday.

The council members Riaz Arshad, Shafiq Afridi, Hammad Sethi, Abbas Mukhtiar, Salman Savul, Saima Aslam, Shaukat Bashir, Adeel Saeed and Amjad Ali Shah were present in the meeting.

The meeting decided to expedite efforts to attract Sri Lankan investors to make investment in the potential sector, especially in Tourism and hospitality in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and elsewhere in the country.

The forum was unanimous to take Federal government and other relevant departments on board to formulate a concrete mechanism or strategy to remove hurdles in the way of Pak-Sri Lankan bilateral trade.

Participants of the meeting agreed to devise a future line of action to enhance mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

There are incalculable opportunities available for foreign investors to make investment in tourism, hospitality, hydel power generation, mine and mineral, honey and other important sectors in K-P, the participants noted.

They invited the Sri Lankan companies to make investments with all those potentials and further strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The participants agreed to make vigorous efforts in close coordination with the federal government and relevant institutions to woo Sri Lankan investors to make investment in KPK.

The meeting decided to hold meetings with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and Chief Minister to share a future plan of action and strategy to strengthen Pak-Sri Lanka mutual economic and trade relations.

Zulfiqar Ali Khan while speaking on the occasion said KPK is a lucrative destination for foreign investors wherein abundant opportunities are available to make investment in a number of potential sectors.

He said the council's prime target is to further improve bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Sri Lanka for which serious efforts have been initiated. He said the council will play a pivotal role in further cementing Pak-Sri Lanka mutual trade and economic relations.