Comprehensive security arrangements finalized for 7th Muharram procession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on Friday finalized foolproof security arrangements for 7th Muharram procession in order to avoid any untoward incident.

The biggest mourning procession of the city, would be taken out on 7th Muharram-ul-Harram on Aug 6, Saturday after Maghrib prayer from Nashtar Street, Sadiqabad.

According to a Rawalpindi district police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari had visited various routes of 7th and 10th Muharram-ul-Harram processions to check the security arrangements.

He informed that the CPO had visited different areas including Sadiqabad, Raja Bazaar, Liaquat Road, Iqbal Road, Committee Chowk and Westridge and reviewed all the security arrangements finalized for 7th and 10th Muharram processions.

He said, all available resources were being utilized to ensure foolproof security of the mourners.

The spokesman said that the CPO directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Muharram processions and majalis.

Thorough searching of the places of Majalis had been declared mandatory, before the start of any proceeding, he added.

The CPO directed for special deployment of lady-police at the security-checking points to conduct the physical checking and body search of female participants of the mourning processions.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police were making all possible arrangements to provide foolproof security cover to the mourning processions and to prevent any untoward incident during Muharram ul Haram.

Search and combing operations were being carried out in different city areas while senior police officers were also inspecting the main routes of processions.

He said, RPO and CPO Rawalpindi had held high-level meetings in Police Lines which were also attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SP Security, Divisional SPs and other police officers.

The spokesman informed that the mourning procession of 7th Muharram would start from Sadiqabad and after passing through Transformer Chowk, Sadiqabad, Kuri Road, Ali Road, Chah Sultan, Glass Factory, Dhoke Hukamdad, Zafar-ul-Haq Road, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Dingi Khoei, Jamia Masjid Road culminate at Imambargah Qadeemi.

In order to provide security to the procession, the traffic coming from Haji Chowk, Kuri Road, Chirah Road, Sadiqabad, Gulistan Cinema, NBP Murree Road, Kohati Bazaar, Zafar-ul-Haq Road, Glass Factory, Dhoke Hukamdad, Mochi Bazaar, Himalton Chowk, Bansanwala Chowk, Purana Qila, Pull Shah Nazar, Pir Choha Road, Banni Chowk and Roshan Bakery Chowk would be diverted to alternative routes, he added.

He said that CCTV cameras were installed along with all the routes of processions besides establishing a control room to monitor the movement of participants and to keep a vigil over suspicious elements.

Likewise, sharp shooters would be deployed on high rise buildings along with procession routes, he added.

He said, the CPO had directed police officers to enhance the patrolling in their areas concerned and to carry out search and combing operations to flush out the criminal elements.

Special traffic plans had also been made to facilitate the mourners and other road users.

Over 1000 traffic wardens and CTP officers were deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads, he added.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police had geared up to ensure peace during Muharram.

Rawalpindi district police had chalked out a foolproof security plan and heavy contingent of police force would be deployed across the district particularly on 7th and 10th Muharram.

He said, cops were given special training along with the scouts and volunteers to prevent any untoward incident during Muharram processions particularly on Ashura.

