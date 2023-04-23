Comprehensive security arrangements made for tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :The police on Sunday comprehensive security arrangements for tourists in Muree on the second consecutive day of Eid-ul-Fitr and all available resources were being utilized in that regard.

City Police Officer (CPO) of Murree, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, said that tourists coming to Murree should follow the instructions issued by traffic police and administration to avoid any inconvenience.

He informed that more than 1,000 police officers and jawans had been deployed for the safety of tourists in Murree along with 280 traffic officers and officials who had been assigned to manage traffic effectively.

"Tourist police personnel will also be present throughout Murree to guide and help tourists," he added.

"A reserve force has also been deployed and 14 police pickets have been established to provide the best guidance and assistance to tourists." "In addition, the traffic arrangements will be monitored 24/7 through modern systems from the Police Headquarters Command and Control Center.""Moreover, to ensure the convenience of tourists, police and district administration officers will be available at facilitation centers. The police officers and the district administration team are all set to make the tourist experience in Murree a memorable one, the CPO said.