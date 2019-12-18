Comprehensive security arrangements on PPP workers convention

The police had chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers convention held here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The police had chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the Pakistan People's Party ( PPP ) workers convention held here on Wednesday.

More than 500 officials, including one SP, four DSPs, 12 inspectors and 50 subordinates, performed duty to ensure protection of the participants of the convention.

DIG Operations Wing Lahore Rai Babar Saeed also visited the venue at Qasim Garden Halloki Raiwind to review arrangements.

SSP Operations Lahore Muhammad Naveed and SP Sadar Syed Ghazanfar Ali briefed the DIG regarding arrangements.

Rai Babar Saeed also met with the administration of the convention to discuss issues related to security and parking.

The DIG Operations directed officers to provide foolproof security to the participants of the convention.

He directed teams of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit to ensure effective patrolling.