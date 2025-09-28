Comprehensive Security In Place At Churches With 430 Policemen Deployed
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Comprehensive security arrangements for churches across Rawalpindi are in place, with more than 430 police officers and personnel permanently deployed on duty.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Sunday, mobile units of police stations, alongside Elite Force and Dolphin Force teams, were conducting regular patrols as part of the security plan.
Senior officers were also visiting sites to check personnel and brief them on their responsibilities.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani said that safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, particularly the minorities, was the foremost duty of the police, for which all available resources were being utilised.
