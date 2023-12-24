Open Menu

Comprehensive Security Measures For Christmas In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Comprehensive security measures for Christmas in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) As the festive spirit of Christmas envelopes Lahore, the Lahore Police have taken robust measures to ensure safety and security of worshippers at churches across the city.

In this regard, 2,794 policemen performed their security duties at 622 churches in Lahore on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana outlined the planning and deployment of policemen to safeguard these places of worship. The 622 churches have been classified into four categories -- A, B, C, and D -- comprising 59 in Category A, 84 in Category B, 378 in Category C, and 101 in Category D, he said.

The security strategy encompasses the use of cutting-edge technology, including CCTV cameras, metal detectors, and walk-through gates, specifically tailored for the protection of the Christian community during Christmas celebrations, the CCPO added.

Kamyana emphasised the city's high alert status, revealing the deployment of snipers and additional police personnel at sensitive churches. Simultaneously, he noted the ongoing scrutiny of entrance and exit routes throughout the city, with dedicated teams such as Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite Force conducting vigilant patrols around the designated areas. He directed police officers to inspect and ensure the effectiveness of security arrangements at churches and other important locations.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Kamran, Bishop of Lahore, Church of Pakistan thanked the Lahore Police and CCPO for their dedication to securing Christian places of worship. He highlighted the satisfaction of the Christian community, acknowledging the conscientious performance of duty by the Lahore Police in safeguarding worshippers who gather in churches on Sundays.

