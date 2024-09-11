Comprehensive Security Measures For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Announced
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has announced that foolproof security arrangements are being made across Punjab for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
He made this statement while chairing the 13th Law and Order meeting held at the Home Department on Wednesday, where security preparations were thoroughly reviewed.
During the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique disclosed that over 60,000 police officers would be deployed across the province to ensure the safety of citizens during the religious events. He also emphasized that stringent security protocols would be in place for the upcoming South African women's cricket series, with six companies of the Army and Rangers approved for deployment.
"No stone will be left unturned in maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of the public in Punjab," the minister assured.
The meeting included a detailed review of the overall law and order situation, focusing on the security needs for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
In attendance were key officials, including Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, Special Secretary Home Fazalur Rehman, Additional IG Special Branch, and Additional IG CTD. Divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) from across Punjab participated via video link, while Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG reviews recruitment exam process at Police Lines2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi signs summary for de-notification of Advisor Mashal Azam2 minutes ago
-
Some elements spreading propaganda against department: ETPB secretary2 minutes ago
-
Cochlear implant surgery ray of hope for children deprived of hearing. IGP Punjab2 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab distributes orders to promoted assistant directors2 minutes ago
-
338 search, combing operations conducted across province in 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
Senate takes major step towards digitalization with new E-Filing system12 minutes ago
-
School’s computer lab gutted22 minutes ago
-
No compromise on quality, transparency in hospital revamping projects: Health Minister22 minutes ago
-
A functional House must for a functional country: Bilawal32 minutes ago
-
Measures underway for development of industrial zones: Sindh Minister52 minutes ago
-
IG honors female police athlete; pledges to provide better opportunities52 minutes ago