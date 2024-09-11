Open Menu

Comprehensive Security Measures For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Announced

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has announced that foolproof security arrangements are being made across Punjab for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

He made this statement while chairing the 13th Law and Order meeting held at the Home Department on Wednesday, where security preparations were thoroughly reviewed.

During the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique disclosed that over 60,000 police officers would be deployed across the province to ensure the safety of citizens during the religious events. He also emphasized that stringent security protocols would be in place for the upcoming South African women's cricket series, with six companies of the Army and Rangers approved for deployment.

"No stone will be left unturned in maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of the public in Punjab," the minister assured.

The meeting included a detailed review of the overall law and order situation, focusing on the security needs for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

In attendance were key officials, including Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, Special Secretary Home Fazalur Rehman, Additional IG Special Branch, and Additional IG CTD. Divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) from across Punjab participated via video link, while Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present.

