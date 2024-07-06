Comprehensive security measures taken for Muharram: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced heightened security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

During his visit to Darbar Bibi Pak Daman on Saturday, he emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring safety of mourners. He outlined that the Punjab government would install 'Niaz' [free food] and 'Sabeel' [drinking water] stalls along the routes of Muharram congregations and processions. He noted that all procession routes would be closely monitored and that a control room would be established within the Home Department to oversee the security measures.

"Ensuring the best arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram is a religious duty for all of us," the minister stated.

During the visit, SP Civil Lines Police Abdul Hanan and Assistant Commissioner City Dr. Anam Fatima briefed the minister on the current security preparations. The minister also reviewed the ongoing expansion project at the Darbar.

Prominent figures from the Shia community, including Patron Supreme Shia Peace Committee Darbar Bibi Pak Daman Danish Naqvi, Chairman Agha Faraz, President Hasnain Kazmi, Vice Chairman Syed Ali Akhtar Naqvi, and General Secretary Mubarak Hussain, were also present.