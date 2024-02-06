Open Menu

Comprehensive Security Measures Unveil For General Elections 2024 In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) In a strategic move towards ensuring the safety and integrity of upcoming general elections 2024, Islamabad Capital Police Chief, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, led a crucial meeting with key law enforcement officials, which was attended by divisional CPOs, SSPs, DPOs, SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, admin officers, and Muharars, focused on comprehensively planning security protocols.

According to the ICP spokesperson, one standout initiative involves the establishment of a central control room in Safe City Islamabad, where Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan will personally oversee all security arrangements.

The officers received comprehensive briefings on adherence to regulations set by the Election Commission of Pakistan, with a stern emphasis on zero tolerance for any violations.

He further emphasized that strict legal actions await those engaging in the display of arms, engaging in aerial firing, or inciting riots.

To facilitate a seamless electoral process, measures will be implemented to ensure smooth traffic flow and efficient parking.

The sensitive polling stations will be equipped with surveillance cameras to enhance security, while a dedicated focus will be on assisting journalists, foreign observers, and election coverage teams in carrying out their duties professionally, he added.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized that the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police are the safety of citizens and the successful, peaceful conduct of the elections in the Federal Capital.

The commitment to upholding the Election Commission's regulations and taking swift legal actions against any breaches underlines the dedication to a fair and secure democratic process.

As the nation geared up for the 2024 elections, these proactive security measures reflect a concerted effort to maintain order, promote transparency, and safeguard the rights of citizens in the heart of the country's political landscape, he concluded.

