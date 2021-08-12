UrduPoint.com

Comprehensive Security Plan Devised For Muharram In D. I. Khan

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police of Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday devised a comprehensive security plan for the peaceful observance of Muharram in the district.

According to the police spokesperson, out of 69 thala jaat throughout the district, 43 have been declared sensitive and 26 were most sensitive. Similarly, a total of 642 majalis would be held in addition to 194 small and big processions which would be taken out on designated routes at various parts of the district.

As many as 7540 security personnel would be deputed at various points under the security plan to provide security to imambargahs and mourners during processions, he added.

In addition, personnel of Elite force, guards, traffic and volunteers would also be performing their duties to ensure peace and law and order during Muharram.

Heavy contingent of special police force would be deputed for provision of security to central Imambargahs and processions which fall under category A.

He said the district administration had imposed an entry of religious leaders that made provocative speeches in order to promote religious harmony and brotherhood in the district.

The district has been divided into several sectors which would be supervised by senior police officials. The spokesperson added that adjacent places to the designated routes of procession had been sealed in order to prevent any untoward incident.

Police patrolling has been enhanced and movement of suspicious people were strictly observed. Moreover, a control room has been set up to monitor processions' routes through cameras and ensure effective coordination between the law enforcement personnel.

The traffic police would be performing its duty and traffic personnel would be deployed at various positions to ensure smooth flow of traffic and create convenience for people.

