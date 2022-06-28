Comprehensive security plan devises during Eid: SSP Khairpur

Khairpur police has devised a comprehensive security plan for protection of mosques and Imambargahs during Eid-ul-Azha

According to strategy devised over special directives of SSP Khairpur, Zafar Malik on Tuesday said that a number of policemen and private security guards would be performing their duties, while several teams of police commandos would also perform their duties, alongwith special contingents being posted at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk, Khairpur.

A comprehensive patrolling program has also been evolved to patrol various areas of the Khairpur town, headed by DSP and relevant SHOs.