UrduPoint.com

Comprehensive Security Plan Devises During Eid: SSP Khairpur

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Comprehensive security plan devises during Eid: SSP Khairpur

Khairpur police has devised a comprehensive security plan for protection of mosques and Imambargahs during Eid-ul-Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Khairpur police has devised a comprehensive security plan for protection of mosques and Imambargahs during Eid-ul-Azha.

According to strategy devised over special directives of SSP Khairpur, Zafar Malik on Tuesday said that a number of policemen and private security guards would be performing their duties, while several teams of police commandos would also perform their duties, alongwith special contingents being posted at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk, Khairpur.

A comprehensive patrolling program has also been evolved to patrol various areas of the Khairpur town, headed by DSP and relevant SHOs.

Related Topics

Police Khairpur

Recent Stories

Technical, scientific & technology education becom ..

Technical, scientific & technology education become need of hour: DC Kohlu

35 seconds ago
 Three-member Pakistan outfit fly to Egypt for Inte ..

Three-member Pakistan outfit fly to Egypt for International Golf Championship

37 seconds ago
 Expert urges government to bring more tax payers i ..

Expert urges government to bring more tax payers in tax net

38 seconds ago
 Dairy farmers defers protest on assurance of DC Pe ..

Dairy farmers defers protest on assurance of DC Peshawar

41 seconds ago
 SU announces B.Com (Pass) annual examination resul ..

SU announces B.Com (Pass) annual examination results

15 minutes ago
 Minister seeks resolution of APP's issues in light ..

Minister seeks resolution of APP's issues in light of BoDs directive

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.