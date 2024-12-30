Open Menu

Comprehensive Security Plan Evolved For New Year Night With 4,819 Security Personnel

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Comprehensive security plan evolved for New Year night with 4,819 security personnel

The police department has evolved a comprehensive strategy with 4,819 security personnel for tight security on New Year night across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The police department has evolved a comprehensive strategy with 4,819 security personnel for tight security on New Year night across the district.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil said here on Monday that total 2,130 police officers and security personnel would perform duty on the eve of New Year night whereas 2,689 cops would remain active on 1st January 2025.

He said that security force included 143 sub-inspectors, 517 assistant sub-inspectors, 277 head constables and 3,882 constables. He said that 42 mobile squads, 32 dolphin teams and 8 elite force teams would ensure thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas of the city.

He said that all town SPs must remain active and review security arrangements in their respective circles, adding that all steps would be taken to ensure full protection of peoples’ lives and properties especially during New Year celebrations. He said that aerial firing, one-wheeling, riding motorcycles without silencers/helmets and use of fireworks would be prohibited strictly and indiscriminate action would be taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Firing Police Mobile January All

Recent Stories

Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill ..

Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister

4 minutes ago
 Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 enco ..

Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 encounters in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Bra ..

Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Branch In-charge

4 minutes ago
 Women’s participation in political process vital ..

Women’s participation in political process vital for strong democratic system: ..

2 minutes ago
 Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent a ..

Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent abductions

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC

2 minutes ago
CM's aide for joint efforts to control population ..

CM's aide for joint efforts to control population growth

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education updates admission cri ..

Ministry of Higher Education updates admission criteria for university programme ..

27 minutes ago
 Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: ..

Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: Federal Minister for Petroleu ..

2 minutes ago
 RGA announces closure of Al-Hada Road in Taif for ..

RGA announces closure of Al-Hada Road in Taif for maintenance starting Jan 2025

2 minutes ago
 No Santa rally for stocks as equities slide

No Santa rally for stocks as equities slide

21 minutes ago
 General Directorate of Passports: passport validit ..

General Directorate of Passports: passport validity requirements for citizens tr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan