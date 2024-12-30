Comprehensive security plan evolved for New Year night with 4,819 security personnel

The police department has evolved a comprehensive strategy with 4,819 security personnel for tight security on New Year night across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The police department has evolved a comprehensive strategy with 4,819 security personnel for tight security on New Year night across the district.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil said here on Monday that total 2,130 police officers and security personnel would perform duty on the eve of New Year night whereas 2,689 cops would remain active on 1st January 2025.

He said that security force included 143 sub-inspectors, 517 assistant sub-inspectors, 277 head constables and 3,882 constables. He said that 42 mobile squads, 32 dolphin teams and 8 elite force teams would ensure thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas of the city.

He said that all town SPs must remain active and review security arrangements in their respective circles, adding that all steps would be taken to ensure full protection of peoples’ lives and properties especially during New Year celebrations. He said that aerial firing, one-wheeling, riding motorcycles without silencers/helmets and use of fireworks would be prohibited strictly and indiscriminate action would be taken against the violators.