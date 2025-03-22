Comprehensive Security Plan Finalized For Hazrat Ali's Martyrdom Day
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The provincial capital has finalized an extensive security plan in preparation for the observance of Hazrat Ali’s martyrdom day.
The Capital City Police have developed robust measures to maintain peace and order during the day’s events, which included processions, congregations, and various ceremonies.
According to the district administration on Saturday, nearly 300 police officers and staff will be on duty to secure the main processions, gatherings, and related events.
In order to ensure thorough safety, all procession routes have been re-audited. Special recommendations have led to the implementation of a three-layer security framework, which includes continuous sweeps using BDUs and sniffer dogs.
The security setup will incorporate state-of-the-art monitoring tools, including CCTV cameras, drones, and mobile surveillance systems, to oversee public areas and ensure a swift response to any potential issues.
Entry and exit routes to the city have been reinforced with special barricades and rigorous checking procedures. This includes strict monitoring of suspicious individuals and additional scrutiny at hotels and hostels across the district.
To ensure that the flow of traffic remains undisturbed during the processions and other events, a dedicated traffic management plan has been put into place.
Officials remain confident that these comprehensive security measures will help maintain a peaceful environment throughout the day, allowing devotees to commemorate Hazrat Ali’s martyrdom in a secure setting.
