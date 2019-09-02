UrduPoint.com
Comprehensive Security Plan Finalized For Muharram-ul-Haram In Quetta: DIG Police

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Regional Police officer and Deputy Inspector General Police Quetta on Monday said security plan has been finalized for Muharram-ul Haram in which more than 5200 security personnel including police, Levies force, and Frontier Corps personnel would be deployed for ensuring foolproof security in the city.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here said the Army's- battalion has been made standby as well on the occasion of Muharram, adding about 2300 security of them have been assigned at 56 Imam Bargahs and 16 Takiya Khawan, despite CCTV cameras have been installed at Imam Bargahs for ensuring security measures.

He said security plan has finalized for processions of Muharram-ul-Haram which would be taken from Imam Bargahs from 6th to 9th Muharram-ul-Haram in order to ensure protection of processions.

"3000 security personnel would be performed to protect 7th Muharram-ul-Haram's procession", he said, adding all processions' routs would be sealed before carrying them from Imam Bargahs in the City.

DIG said as many as 5200 security forces including police, ATF, CTD and other force personnel would be deployed on procession routes at Ashura Day (Youm-e-Ashura).

The main procession of Ashura would start from Panjabi Imam Bargh and ended on their traditional Route Alamdar Road.

