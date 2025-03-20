Comprehensive Security Plan Finalized For Ramazan 21
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 08:39 PM
In line with the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, a comprehensive security plan has been put in place for the 21st of Ramazan to ensure safety of religious gatherings and processions across the Multan region
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) In line with the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, a comprehensive security plan has been put in place for the 21st of Ramazan to ensure safety of religious gatherings and processions across the Multan region.
According to a spokesperson for the Regional Police Office, a total of 14 processions and 92 religious gatherings (Majalis) will be held across Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran. Police have decided to deploy more than 2,633 police officers and personnel, along with 525 volunteers on security duties to maintain law and order.
The spokesperson said that strict monitoring will be carried out using CCTV cameras, while walk-through gates and metal detectors will be installed at entry points to ensure thorough security checks.
The police have worked in close coordination with the district administration and members of the peace committee to finalize all necessary arrangements, he added.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, RPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that with the collaboration of other law enforcement agencies, the security measures have been fully implemented to ensure a peaceful environment. He emphasized that the Primary objective of these arrangements was to provide a secure atmosphere for the people of the region, ensuring that all religious events take place without any disruptions.
Recent Stories
Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel category at Nad Al Sheba Sports ..
PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025
'Honour' killing suspect arrested
DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah
Chinese researchers develop brain-machine interface to help patients with speech ..
Comprehensive security plan finalized for Ramazan 21
Tree plantation drive on International Day of Forests
Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab
PCB to earn Rs. 3bln in profit from Champions Trophy 2025: spokesperson
Gold prices reach record high level in international level, in Pakistan
Japan first to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel7 minutes ago
-
'Honour' killing suspect arrested2 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah2 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive security plan finalized for Ramazan 212 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive on International Day of Forests2 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to Shahzad Town police station30 minutes ago
-
ATC records statements of 7 witnesses against PTI leaders31 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds office’s objection to petition on Green Lane Project expenses31 minutes ago
-
Six injured in Chakwal traders clash31 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes Eid gifts at Sukkur Women's Jail40 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan's Initiatives for Peace and Harmony”41 minutes ago
-
ICTA tightens noose around profiteers: 1,393 arrested, Rs 1.7m fines imposed during Ramadan41 minutes ago