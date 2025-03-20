Open Menu

Comprehensive Security Plan Finalized For Ramazan 21

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 08:39 PM

In line with the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, a comprehensive security plan has been put in place for the 21st of Ramazan to ensure safety of religious gatherings and processions across the Multan region

According to a spokesperson for the Regional Police Office, a total of 14 processions and 92 religious gatherings (Majalis) will be held across Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran. Police have decided to deploy more than 2,633 police officers and personnel, along with 525 volunteers on security duties to maintain law and order.

The spokesperson said that strict monitoring will be carried out using CCTV cameras, while walk-through gates and metal detectors will be installed at entry points to ensure thorough security checks.

The police have worked in close coordination with the district administration and members of the peace committee to finalize all necessary arrangements, he added.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, RPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that with the collaboration of other law enforcement agencies, the security measures have been fully implemented to ensure a peaceful environment. He emphasized that the Primary objective of these arrangements was to provide a secure atmosphere for the people of the region, ensuring that all religious events take place without any disruptions.

