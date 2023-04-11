Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Comprehensive Security Plan For Baisakhi Mela Issued

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Comprehensive security plan for Baisakhi Mela issued

Hassanabdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Attock issued a comprehensive security plan for 'Baisakhi Mela 2023' at Gurdwara Sri Panja here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, more than 850 police officers and jawans would perform duty in three layers, and 26 elite sections would also perform the duty to provide security to the Sikh pilgrims.

According to the details, 'Baisakhi Mela 2023' would be held from March 12-14, in which more than 3000 Sikh pilgrims, especially from abroad, would participate.

Fresh troops had been deployed at various places for security, which were being supervised by District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan and Superintendent of Police (SP) Javeria Muhammad Jameel.

To check the process, more than 850 police officers and jawans have been deployed for security duty to provide security to the Sikh pilgrims. 26 sections of elite commandos are deployed around the clock to protect the Sikh pilgrims.

On this occasion, DPO said, "The safety of religious places and their followers is our top priority and Attock Police will not allow any evil elements to spread mischief."Sikh pilgrims should do their worship without fear and risk of freedom, he added.

Related Topics

Police Attock March From Top

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilatera ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

11 minutes ago
 China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

11 minutes ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

41 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

41 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

41 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.