Comprehensive security plan for Baisakhi Mela issued

Hassanabdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Attock issued a comprehensive security plan for 'Baisakhi Mela 2023' at Gurdwara Sri Panja here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, more than 850 police officers and jawans would perform duty in three layers, and 26 elite sections would also perform the duty to provide security to the Sikh pilgrims.

According to the details, 'Baisakhi Mela 2023' would be held from March 12-14, in which more than 3000 Sikh pilgrims, especially from abroad, would participate.

Fresh troops had been deployed at various places for security, which were being supervised by District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan and Superintendent of Police (SP) Javeria Muhammad Jameel.

On this occasion, DPO said, "The safety of religious places and their followers is our top priority and Attock Police will not allow any evil elements to spread mischief."Sikh pilgrims should do their worship without fear and risk of freedom, he added.