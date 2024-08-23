Comprehensive Security Plan For Chehlum & Data Darbar Urs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting here on Friday to review security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. Senior police officers briefed the CCPO on the planned security measures.
During the briefing, it was informed that for the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, as many as 6 SPs, 22 DSPs, 79 SHOs, 297 upper subordinates and more than 3,800 police personnel will be deployed for security duties. Similarly, for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) as many as 10 SPs, 25 DSPs, 85 SHOs, 407 upper subordinates and over 4,000 police personnel will be on duty.
The meeting was informed that 72 Majalis and 34 mourning processions will take place on the eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). Special security arrangements have been made for the main procession, including 6 Elite teams, 12 Police Response Unit (PRU) teams and 17 Dolphin teams for patrolling at the 11 entry points. Lady police officials will be deployed for the security of women mourners and visitors. A three-tiered checking mechanism will be in place to thoroughly screen mourners and visitors before allowing them into the procession and shrine areas.
Additionally, snipers will be stationed on buildings along the procession routes and around the shrine and the surrounding streets will be completely sealed off.
Addressing the meeting, CCPO Lahore emphasized that foolproof security arrangements have been made for both the Chehlum processions and the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. He instructed the use of walk-through gates, metal detectors, barriers and barbed wire to ensure thorough checking and security. Senior police officers were directed to maintain continuous contact with the organizers of the Chehlum processions and the Data Darbar shrine and to personally review the security arrangements at the Imam Bargahs along the procession routes.
The CCPO stressed the importance of proper lighting arrangements around the Chehlum processions, majalis sites and the vicinity of Data Darbar. Continuous monitoring of security through cameras operated by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and district administration was emphasized. The CCPO warned that any incidents of aerial firing, display of weapons, dissemination of hate material or incitement to violence would be met with immediate legal action. He further urged the citizens of Lahore to cooperate with the police to ensure a safe environment.
