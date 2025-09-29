Open Menu

Comprehensive Security Plan Implemented During CM Visit

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad police implemented a comprehensive security plan during the visit of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz by deploying 3,306 security personnel to ensure foolproof arrangements.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, 3,306 officials were deputed for security including 30 SPs and DSPs, 34 inspectors, 119 Sub Inspectors, 266 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 241 head constables and 2,616 constables and lady constables.

These officials performed duties across various checkpoints, sensitive locations and the ground designated for the inaugural event.

He said that security duties around the venue and along the designated routes had been fully completed in advance.

He said that the SDPOs were tasked to personally inspect all security points from time to time for ensuring vigilance and readiness of duty staff throughout the program.

He said that the officers on duty were briefed to remain on high alert and respond promptly to any untoward situation. All available resources were utilized to ensure foolproof security arrangements and deployment was structured to provide layered protection for covering chief minister’s convoy routes, gathering points and sensitive urban locations.

The entire security plan was executed with precision and dedication to provide a secure environment not only for the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz but also for the large number of citizens participated in the electro bus service inauguration ceremony, he added.

