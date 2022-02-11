Comprehensive security plan issued for City Mayor elections

The election for the seat of City Mayor has entered its final stages for which the district police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of the local government elections

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) ::The election for the seat of City Mayor has entered its final stages for which the district police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of the local government elections.

The district police officer (DPO) has deployed over 7,000 officers and police personnel to perform security duties on the polling day falling on this Sunday. Out of a total 302 polling stations in Dera Tehsil, 68 have been declared most sensitive and rest have been declared sensitive by the Election Commission and Police Administration.

The Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah Awan has announced a public holiday on February 12 to avoid any untoward incident.

A tough contest is expected on the seat of City Mayor among PTI nominee and Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's brother Umar Amin Gandapur Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam nominee and well known businessman Kafil Ahmad Nizami and PPP candidate Faisal Karim Kundi.

The Election Commission has finalized all preparations for the polling day and as per the elections' code of conduct the candidates would end the election campaign by the night of Friday, February 11 while the election material would be distributed among the election staff on Saturday, February 12.