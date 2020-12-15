UrduPoint.com
Comprehensive Security Plan To Be Made On Christmas: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said a comprehensive security plan was being formulated for the protection of Christian's worship places on Christmas in the province.

The plan would be made keeping in view security of churches as well as markets, parks and other public places.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a Christian delegation led by MNA Jamshed Thomas at the Central Police Office here.

Talking on the occasion, the IG said that every Sunday in all districts of the province, circle officers themselves monitored security arrangements of churches, adding that CCTV cameras, metal detectorsand walk-through gates were also being used.

MNA Jamshed Thomas appreciated steps and efforts of the Punjab Police for security of Christians.

