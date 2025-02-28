Open Menu

Comprehensive Security Provided To Players, Officials, Cricket Fans During Australia-Afghanistan Match

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Comprehensive security provided to players, officials, cricket fans during Australia-Afghanistan match

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The ICC Champions Trophy match between the teams of Australia and Afghanistan was played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, comprehensive security was provided to players, officials, and cricket fans. The IGP said that, in view of the international event's security, a close watch should be kept on anti-national elements. Every effort should be made to provide players with a peaceful and secure environment, he added.

He said that effective close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket board, district administration, security agencies, and all related departments should be ensured.

Over 12,000 police officers and personnel were deployed for the security of the Australia and Afghanistan match.

Snipers were deployed on the players' residences, routes, stadium, and surrounding tall buildings. The Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and Elite teams conducted effective patrolling along the routes and key locations, while the Safe Cities cameras were used to continuously monitor the teams' routes, stadium, and other important areas. To ensure smooth traffic flow and adequate parking, additional traffic wardens were deployed.

The IGP instructed that searches, sweeps, combing, and intelligence-based operations continue around the players' residences, routes, and the stadium area. Forces deployed at the stadium's entry and exit points should treat citizens with courtesy, he said and urged fans to cooperate with the Punjab Police so they can enjoy international cricket in a safe environment.

