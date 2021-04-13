Comprehensive security, traffic plan devised for Peshawar during Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital Police Peshawar on Tuesday devised a comprehensive security and traffic plan for Peshawar during the holy month of Ramadan according to which over 3000 police officials would be deployed at various places of the district to maintain security and smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

According to CCPO Office, 30 extra police mobile teams and 30 Special Rider Squads would be deputed during Ramadan at different markets and sensitive places of the district.

Alongwith mobile squads, City Patrolling and Rider Squads would also patrol the city.

Plain-clothed police staff would perform duty at various bazaars and markets and to provide maximum security to the traders' community, pedestrian patrolling of police would be ensured at Ghalla Mandi and markets with sale of edibles and other daily use items.

The personnel of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and sniffer dogs units would also be deployed to provide security to the general public at populated places. The procedure of inspection at all entry and exit points of the district would further be tightened while snap checking at different places would be carried out to avert any untoward incident.

During the last 10 days of Ramadan it has been decided that lady police officials would be deputed at markets where mostly female customers visit for shopping. The security of mosques would also be enhanced as over 1000 police personnel would be deputed there at the time of Taravih and other religious rituals. The police officials have also been directed to ensure compliance of SOPs by the general public.

To overcome the traffic mess problems in the district, a traffic plan has also been devised for the Ramadan under which over 1000 traffic police officials and cops would ensure smooth flow of traffic during the rush hours of the holy month.

The CCPO has directed the police staff to implement the security and traffic plan in letter and spirit for ensuring maximum security and smooth traffic flow during Ramadan. Besides, he said implementation of SOPs against coronavirus must also be ensured.