UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comprehensive Security, Traffic Plan Devised For Eid-ul-Azha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:30 AM

Comprehensive security, traffic plan devised for Eid-ul-Azha

ABBOTTABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :District administration Abbottabad Thursday devised a comprehensive security plan, cleanliness drive and traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Amir Afaq chaired a meeting regarding the preparations of Independence Day and Eid ul Azha where he directed the WASA and Abbottabad Cantonment board (CBA) officials to distribute biodegradable shopping bags door to door for the disposal of offal of sacrificial animals in the district.

A landline number of district administration 09929310553 has also been assigned for complaints and suggestion during the Eid vacations, said a notification issued here.

In the meeting, AC Abbottabad, Chairman DRC Abbottabad Gen (Retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, SP Traffic, Additional Commissioners, TMA, WASA, CBA, and Livestock department officials were present in the meeting.

The DC on the request of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad also imposed a ban on aerial firing, fireworks, pillion riding, one wheeling, sale of toy weapons and movement of Afghan refugees on the eve of Eid ul Azha and Independence Day celebrations under section 144.

The ban was also imposed on illegal parking areas, illegal sacrificial cattle market and the violators would be dealt with heavy fine and jail sentence. According to the notification, the ban is imposed on the selling of cattle on roadsides, in front of shopping plazas, markets and public places except the reserved places those were declared by the district administration.

Related Topics

Firing Afghanistan Police Abbottabad Jail Fine Traffic Sale Independence Wheeling Market Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 August 2019

1 hour ago

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

12 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

13 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.