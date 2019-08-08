Comprehensive security, traffic plan devised for Eid-ul-Azha

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :District administration Abbottabad Thursday devised a comprehensive security plan, cleanliness drive and traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Amir Afaq chaired a meeting regarding the preparations of Independence Day and Eid ul Azha where he directed the WASA and Abbottabad Cantonment board (CBA) officials to distribute biodegradable shopping bags door to door for the disposal of offal of sacrificial animals in the district.

A landline number of district administration 09929310553 has also been assigned for complaints and suggestion during the Eid vacations, said a notification issued here.

In the meeting, AC Abbottabad, Chairman DRC Abbottabad Gen (Retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, SP Traffic, Additional Commissioners, TMA, WASA, CBA, and Livestock department officials were present in the meeting.

The DC on the request of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad also imposed a ban on aerial firing, fireworks, pillion riding, one wheeling, sale of toy weapons and movement of Afghan refugees on the eve of Eid ul Azha and Independence Day celebrations under section 144.

The ban was also imposed on illegal parking areas, illegal sacrificial cattle market and the violators would be dealt with heavy fine and jail sentence. According to the notification, the ban is imposed on the selling of cattle on roadsides, in front of shopping plazas, markets and public places except the reserved places those were declared by the district administration.