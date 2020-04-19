Comprehensive strategy adopted to increase revenue recovery: DG FDA

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::A comprehensive strategy has been adopted to increase recovery of FDA revenue by taking strict action against chronic defaulters.

This was stated by Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja while chairing a meeting. Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz, Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Director Finance Junaid Hasan, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chattha and other officers were present in the meeting.

Reviewing details of arrears against defaulters, FDA Director General expressed concern over slow recovery of dues and said that maximum collection of revenue was imperative for development and improvement of service. He urged for increasing source of income and said that special attention should be focused on achieving recovery targets.

During meeting, arrears of leases, auctions, rents, prices of land in residential colonies and commercial markets under control of FDA and different fees were reviewed.

Director General FDA set recovery targets for revenue officers and directed that special efforts should be made to recover maximum amount from the defaulters.

He said that final notices should be served to defaulters and their allotments should be cancelled in case of non-compliance of notices.

It was informed that an amount of Rs 97.968 million was outstanding against 3471 defaulters. It was further informed that dues of Rs.9.841 million was collected from July 2019 to March 2020.

Meanwhile, Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja presided over another meeting and reviewed pace of implementation on development schemes under Prime Minister's Sustainable Development Programme.

He said that 19 uplift schemes would be completed in different localities with Rs 83.10 million. He issued necessary direction for completion of these schemes on war-footing.