'Comprehensive strategy being adopted to deal with smog issue'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :On the special direction of Punjab government, the district administration is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to deal with smog issue during winter.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Afifa Shajia while speaking at a seminar at MC Boys Higher Secondary school Allama Iqbal Road. The seminar was organized in collaboration with Environment Protection Department and District Education Authority.

She said that smoke and pollution in environment causes smog during winter which was very injurious to human beings. She said that although the government was striving hard to overcome this ticklish situation yet public cooperation was imperative to deal with this issue.

She appealed to the general public to keep their environment neat and clean and avoid from burning residues of crops and waste material in winter as it causes smog and other environmental problems.

Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Arif Mehmood said the environment department had activated various teams which were regularly checking the factories and mills and persuading their owners to avoid from releasing smoke direct into the air.

CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan said that education department had also launched anti smog campaign in which students were being educated about harms of this problem. The education department has also started massive tree plantation in educational institutes as trees play a pivotal role in arresting environmental pollution, he added.