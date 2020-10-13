UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Comprehensive Strategy Being Adopted To Deal With Smog Issue'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

'Comprehensive strategy being adopted to deal with smog issue'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :On the special direction of Punjab government, the district administration is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to deal with smog issue during winter.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Afifa Shajia while speaking at a seminar at MC Boys Higher Secondary school Allama Iqbal Road. The seminar was organized in collaboration with Environment Protection Department and District Education Authority.

She said that smoke and pollution in environment causes smog during winter which was very injurious to human beings. She said that although the government was striving hard to overcome this ticklish situation yet public cooperation was imperative to deal with this issue.

She appealed to the general public to keep their environment neat and clean and avoid from burning residues of crops and waste material in winter as it causes smog and other environmental problems.

Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Arif Mehmood said the environment department had activated various teams which were regularly checking the factories and mills and persuading their owners to avoid from releasing smoke direct into the air.

CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan said that education department had also launched anti smog campaign in which students were being educated about harms of this problem. The education department has also started massive tree plantation in educational institutes as trees play a pivotal role in arresting environmental pollution, he added.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Road From Government

Recent Stories

Moeed W.Yusuf appears on The Wire to discuss Pak-I ..

21 minutes ago

Germany Reports Highest Deflation Since January 20 ..

24 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktail ..

24 minutes ago

Rights Group Accuses Venezuela of Holding Returnee ..

24 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling ..

27 minutes ago

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.