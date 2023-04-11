Close
Comprehensive Strategy Being Adopted To Improve Sanitation In Kohlu: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Ijaz Ahmed Tuesday said the district administration was regularly monitoring the cleanliness situation in the city for providing a clean environment to the citizens.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists on the occasion of the inauguration of the weekly cleanliness drive organized by the Municipal Committee. Chief Officer Municipal Committee Arif Khalji, Inspector Jalal Marri were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, he said a comprehensive strategy was being adopted to improve the sanitation situation in the city.

He said during the special cleaning campaign, additional machinery, sweepers and sanitary workers have been deployed for the immediate disposal of garbage and rubbish from the central areas of the city so that the cleaning process could be completed quickly.

He said the streets of Marri Bazar, Marriabad, People's Colony, Muhbatabad, Marri Colony, Nuclei and other areas of Kohlu Town would be cleaned and at the same time the blocked drains would also be opened so that citizens could pass through the streets without facing any problem.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the citizens to fully cooperate with the staff of the Municipal Committee and instead of throwing the garbage in front of the houses, it should be thrown in the designated places so that it would be easier for the staff to dispose of the garbage from the trash.

Chief Officer Municipal Committee Arif Khalji appealed to the citizens to make the cleaning campaign a success by cooperating with the Municipal Committee staff.

More Stories From Pakistan

