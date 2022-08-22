Comprehensive strategy being adopted to protect animals from LSD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Shahabuddin Khan said that the sector played significant role in country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the government was taking measures for its uplift.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) held here on Monday.

Livestock Secretary and Animal Sciences Vice Chancellor briefed about the overall situation of LSD.

Shahabuddin said that horizon of vaccination should be expanded to facilitate people and added that comprehensive strategy was being adopted to protect animals from LSD, besides controlling its spread.

The minister stressed that field officers should create complete awareness regarding LSD among farmers.

He further said that no stone should be left unturned to facilitate the cattle breeders in this regard.

Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Malik Bhulla said that steps were being expedited related to production of homologous vaccine.

He said that work was being carried out on import of vaccine as directed by the Punjab government.

Veterinary University would provide technical assistance for controlling the spread of disease.

Additional and deputy secretaries and others concerned officers were also present on the occasion.