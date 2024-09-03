Open Menu

Comprehensive Strategy Being Evolved For Metro Bus Service In Faisalabad: DG FDA

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Comprehensive strategy being evolved for metro bus service in Faisalabad: DG FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has said that a comprehensive strategy is being evolved for initiating metro bus service system in Faisalabad and making this project a success.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that metro bus service will be a public welfare project and the government is consulting on its all technical and administrative aspects to facilitate the masses at maximum extent.

In this connection, a workshop was also arranged in Lahore to review designing and other aspects of the project so that this project could be completed within shortest span of time and made it durable by removing all technical faults and flaws.

The Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz is very committed to metro bus service in Faisalabad and this project would be integrated with latest scientific lines, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Metro All Government

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

6 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

6 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

8 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

8 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

12 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

21 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

21 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan