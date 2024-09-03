Comprehensive strategy being evolved for metro bus service in Faisalabad: DG FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has said that a comprehensive strategy is being evolved for initiating metro bus service system in Faisalabad and making this project a success.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that metro bus service will be a public welfare project and the government is consulting on its all technical and administrative aspects to facilitate the masses at maximum extent.

In this connection, a workshop was also arranged in Lahore to review designing and other aspects of the project so that this project could be completed within shortest span of time and made it durable by removing all technical faults and flaws.

The Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz is very committed to metro bus service in Faisalabad and this project would be integrated with latest scientific lines, he added.