Comprehensive Strategy Being Evolved To Boost Business, Export Sector: Gohar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2023 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Interim Minister for Trade, Industry and Production Gohar Ejaz on Friday said that a comprehensive strategy is being evolved to boost the business and export sector.
Strengthening the economy of Pakistan is the top priority of the interim government, he said while talking to a private television channel.
We have rich resources and the potential to increase GDP and exports, he said.
In reply to a question, he said there is a need to expand trade through the borders of Afghanistan and Iran.
A proper legitimize system would be adopted to expand Hilal food business to other countries, he said.
He said a policy framework would be made with the help of stakeholders related to the business field to improve trade and generate revenue for this country.
To a question about goods smuggling, he said all our efforts would be made to control any type of pilferage on borders.