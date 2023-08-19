Open Menu

Comprehensive Strategy Being Evolved To Boost Business, Export Sector: Gohar

Published August 19, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Interim Minister for Trade, Industry and Production Gohar Ejaz on Friday said that a comprehensive strategy is being evolved to boost the business and export sector.

Strengthening the economy of Pakistan is the top priority of the interim government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have rich resources and the potential to increase GDP and exports, he said.

In reply to a question, he said there is a need to expand trade through the borders of Afghanistan and Iran.

A proper legitimize system would be adopted to expand Hilal food business to other countries, he said.

He said a policy framework would be made with the help of stakeholders related to the business field to improve trade and generate revenue for this country.

To a question about goods smuggling, he said all our efforts would be made to control any type of pilferage on borders.

