Comprehensive strategy being followed to address financial issues of varsities: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that a comprehensive strategy is being followed to find a permanent solution of financial problems faced by public sector universities in Balochistan.

He said that dream of bringing Balochistan equal to other provinces in the education sector could be fulfilled with the support of the government . We should create new means of resources to reduce expenses and increase income at the university level, he said. He expressed these views while talking to various delegations called on him at the Governor's House, Quetta. Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said, it was a difficult task to get rid of the financial difficulties faced by the leading public sector universities in Balochistan.

He was of the opinion that government's support and creation of new sources of income at university level could help address all financial issues in a proper manner.

He said that correct determination of the objectives of any new higher education institution indicates the real destination, therefore, we have to demonstrate the wise use of financial arrangements and human resources in order to reach our destination and set new goals of development quickly.

Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that soon, we would be able to transfer the traditional electricity system of all public sector universities to solar system.