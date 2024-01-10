Open Menu

Comprehensive Strategy Being Followed To Address Financial Issues Of Varsities: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 09:29 PM

Comprehensive strategy being followed to address financial issues of varsities: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that a comprehensive strategy is being followed to find a permanent solution of financial problems faced by public sector universities in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that a comprehensive strategy is being followed to find a permanent solution of financial problems faced by public sector universities in Balochistan.

He said that dream of bringing Balochistan equal to other provinces in the education sector could be fulfilled with the support of the government . We should create new means of resources to reduce expenses and increase income at the university level, he said. He expressed these views while talking to various delegations called on him at the Governor's House, Quetta. Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said, it was a difficult task to get rid of the financial difficulties faced by the leading public sector universities in Balochistan.

He was of the opinion that government's support and creation of new sources of income at university level could help address all financial issues in a proper manner.

He said that correct determination of the objectives of any new higher education institution indicates the real destination, therefore, we have to demonstrate the wise use of financial arrangements and human resources in order to reach our destination and set new goals of development quickly.

Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that soon, we would be able to transfer the traditional electricity system of all public sector universities to solar system.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Electricity Education All Government

Recent Stories

PTI founder, Bushra Bibi not indicted in marriage ..

PTI founder, Bushra Bibi not indicted in marriage case

22 minutes ago
 Tribunal dismisses appeals of Parvez, Moonis again ..

Tribunal dismisses appeals of Parvez, Moonis against rejection of nomination pap ..

22 minutes ago
 China, Maldives elevate ties as presidents hold ta ..

China, Maldives elevate ties as presidents hold talks

22 minutes ago
 Blinken meets Palestinian leader as Israel keeps b ..

Blinken meets Palestinian leader as Israel keeps bombing Gaza

21 minutes ago
 PK-104 candidate, two associates killed in North W ..

PK-104 candidate, two associates killed in North Waziristan

26 minutes ago
 Admissions underway in Spring semester 2024 at IUB

Admissions underway in Spring semester 2024 at IUB

26 minutes ago
115000 policemen to perform duties in general elec ..

115000 policemen to perform duties in general election: CM

24 minutes ago
 3 cops, a civilian martyred in Lachi attack

3 cops, a civilian martyred in Lachi attack

24 minutes ago
 PML-N set to launch election campaign on January 1 ..

PML-N set to launch election campaign on January 15: Sanaullah

24 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Ali Nawaz Awan

Court grants bail to Ali Nawaz Awan

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner for strict implementation of Murree c ..

Commissioner for strict implementation of Murree contingency plan to facilitate ..

21 minutes ago
 Mushaal highlights double standards in global disc ..

Mushaal highlights double standards in global discourse on Kashmir & Palestine

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan