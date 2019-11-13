Comprehensive strategy being followed to control prices: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Wednesday said that comprehensive strategy was being followed to control the prices of daily use commodities and profiteers would not be spared during the checking of prices in the markets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Wednesday said that comprehensive strategy was being followed to control the prices of daily use commodities and profiteers would not be spared during the checking of prices in the markets

He was visiting Model Bazaar at Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Madina Town to inspect the quality and prices of the different daily use items. AC City Zoha Shakir and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, he said that distinct administration was endeavoring to provide maximum economic relief to the public as per the directions of Punjab Government and various steps had been taken to provide the essential items to the consumers on specially controlled and reduced prices.

He informed that 47 Price Control Magistrates were performing their duties to check the prices in the markets and special monitoring was also being carried out of the four model bazaars set up in different localities of the city for ensuring the daily use items available for the consumers.

He informed that the price of the sugar had been fixed as Rs 70 per kg in open market after reviewing the market prices while the sugar will be available in the model bazaars at rate of Rs 69.

Deputy Commissioner warned the shopkeepers to refrain from the profiteering. Otherwise, they would be sent behind bars because the government was very serious to control unjustified and unfair price hike.

He asked the shopkeepers to display rate lists on conspicuous places in their shops for the facility of the consumers.

Deputy Commissioner also directed the staff of the market committee to supervise the prices during auction of fruit and vegetables regularly and price lists should also be issued to the vendors without any delay.