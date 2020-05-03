Comprehensive strategy being followed to control prices: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that a comprehensive strategy is being followed to control prices of daily use items.

He was visiting fruit & vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad (GMA) here Sunday for checking auction of various fruit and vegetables. Extra Assistant Director Agriculture (EADA) Abdul Rehman and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner went to different sheds and reviewed auction process. He directed staff of market committee to keep vigil eye on availability of seasonal fruits and vegetables.

He also interacted with commission agents and directed them to avoid from price hike. He said that district administration has adopted a comprehensive strategy to control prices of daily use items. Therefore, retail prices list should also be issued immediately after auction.

DC also checked anti-corona arrangements in the market and directed market committee for improving sanitary and cleanliness condition.