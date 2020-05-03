UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comprehensive Strategy Being Followed To Control Prices: DC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Comprehensive strategy being followed to control prices: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that a comprehensive strategy is being followed to control prices of daily use items.

He was visiting fruit & vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad (GMA) here Sunday for checking auction of various fruit and vegetables. Extra Assistant Director Agriculture (EADA) Abdul Rehman and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner went to different sheds and reviewed auction process. He directed staff of market committee to keep vigil eye on availability of seasonal fruits and vegetables.

He also interacted with commission agents and directed them to avoid from price hike. He said that district administration has adopted a comprehensive strategy to control prices of daily use items. Therefore, retail prices list should also be issued immediately after auction.

DC also checked anti-corona arrangements in the market and directed market committee for improving sanitary and cleanliness condition.

Related Topics

Agriculture Price Muhammad Ali Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

4 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

4 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

4 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.