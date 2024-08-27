Comprehensive strategy being formed to curb menace of terrorism: Sarfraz Bugti

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that a comprehensive and effective strategy is being formed to curb the menace of terrorism, which will prove to be a guarantee of sustainable peace in the province

He said “Balochistan is the largest province and the ground realities are also different from other provinces of the country. The people of Balochistan are peaceful and patriotic, however, a few elements are involved in terrorist activities and effective strategies are being formulated to suppress them.”

The Chief Minister expressed these views in a called on meeting with under training ASPs of Police Service of Pakistan of the 51st course of National Police academy Islamabad who were on study visit to Balochistan.

The participants asked questions from the Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on the projects to be launched for improvement of law and order situation, public welfare and increasing the efficiency of the police in Balochistan.

He said that in the cowardly incidents of terrorism, innocent people were targeted, while the anti-state narrative is spreading through social media, but it is certain that the conspiracy to weaken the state through propaganda will be foiled in any case.

He said that Balochistan Police and Levies would be developed on modern lines so that terrorist elements and crimes can be effectively prevented.

He, while addressing to the newly appointed officers said “You have been given an opportunity to serve the country in a better way and not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the sake of motherland and the nation."

Sarfraz Bugti said that the government stands with you and the history is a proof that whoever has loved Pakistan has been honored by Allah and whoever has betrayed Pakistan has always been disgraced.

He said that you have to serve the people with courage and bravery while maintaining the dignity of uniform and make the name of Pakistan bright.

On this occasion, the participants praised the vision of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for public service.

The officers reiterated their determination that they will never hesitate to make any sacrifice performing professional duties and for the security of lives and property public and utilized all their abilities.

