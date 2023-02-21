Comprehensive strategy being implemented to resolve urban problems of Karachi: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Tuesday said that a comprehensive strategy was being implemented to solve urban problems by developing Karachi's basic infrastructure, improving the road network in residential, and industrial zones and planting trees on green belts with the cooperation of relevant industrial associations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Tuesday said that a comprehensive strategy was being implemented to solve urban problems by developing Karachi's basic infrastructure, improving the road network in residential, and industrial zones and planting trees on green belts with the cooperation of relevant industrial associations.

Talking to a delegation of Azad Kashmir journalists in his office here, he said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was trying to provide better facilities to the citizens and for this purpose, steps were being taken to repair roads and footpaths, improve parks and playgrounds and plant trees in different districts of the city.

He said that like all the big and industrial cities of the world, Karachi was facing problems like environmental pollution, which could be countered only through more plantations. Extensive work was going on to make the existing parks of Karachi green, which had a positive effect, he added.

He said that the historical buildings of Karachi were being restored to their original condition, citing the example of Empress Market, which was recently renovated with the painting work of the building had been completed.

"For the elimination of encroachments in different areas, the KMC is also taking steps to provide convenience to the citizens. Sports facilities available in the KMC Sports Complex have been further increased and the department of Culture and Sports is organizing sports activities," he apprised thr delegation.

Dr. Syed Saif informed the delegation about Karachi's history, culture and local government facilities.

On this occasion, Rashid Nazir, head of the delegation, said that the Ghazi Millat Press Club in Rawlakot, Azad Kashmir was established to uphold journalistic values in Azad Kashmir and it was playing its role effectively and in the freedom struggle, newspapers and television channels were playing an effective role in conveying their voice to the Kashmiris.

He said that Kashmir was declared as the artery of Pakistan by the Quaid-e-Azam.

The delegation comprised of President Ghazi Millat Press Club Rawla Kot Rashid Nazir, Sardar Abid Siddique, Sardar Abdul Razzaq, Sardar Imran Ayub, Riaz Shahid, Zahid Bashir, Sajid Mahmood while Kashmiri leaders Sardar Nazakat Ali and Bashir Sadduzai.