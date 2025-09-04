Open Menu

Comprehensive Strategy, Better Drainage System To Help Reduce Flood Related Losses: Musadik

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Musadik Malik Thursday stressed the need for developing comprehensive strategy and better drainage system for reducing flood related losses in future.

There is also need to take strict measures for removing illegal construction, hotels, resorts and buildings near rivers, and water passage areas, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on dams, he said construction of water reservoirs is imperative to meet the need of this country.

In reply to a question, he said that next monsoon season could be for longer period. There is dire need to launch desilting from old dams so that water storage capacity could be increased in a proper manner, he stated.

