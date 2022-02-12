Comprehensive strategy chalked out to launch "Smart City Project" in Faisalabad: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir Mekan said on Saturday the city police had chalked out a comprehensive plan to launch "Smart City Project" in Faisalabad besides constituting "FCCI-Police Liaison Committee" to improve the overall law and order situation in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir Mekan said on Saturday the city police had chalked out a comprehensive plan to launch "Smart City Project" in Faisalabad besides constituting "FCCI-Police Liaison Committee" to improve the overall law and order situation in the district.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he paid best tribute to the supportive role of business community and hoped that the cooperation would continue in future also.

About the crime rate in Faisalabad, he said the metropolis was facing multiple natures of crimes including terrorists attacks, adding that 160 police officers and Jawans had so far laid down their lives. "We are fully prepared to reign in criminal elements", he added.

He said that during the recent past, crimes were not properly registered to give the impression of peace & rule of law but the present government was encouraging registration of crimes and maximum cases were reported through 15.

He said that there were 42 police stations in Faisalabad, however, the crime rate was high in 11 police stations as compared to the remaining 31 police stations. Among the police stations where high crime rate was recorded include Millat Town, Sargodha Road, Madina Town, Mansoorabad, Batala Colony, Sadr, Civil Lines and others, he added.

The CPO said that police were focusing on narcotics control and in this connection special attention was being paid on educational institutions where its consumption was increasing.

He further said that in rural areas, the system of Thikri Pehra had been revived in collaboration with the Numberdars. "This step helped to contain crimes up to 80 percent", he added.

He said that Chowkidara system in markets was also being made more effective while open courts were being organized regularly to provide immediate relief to the general public.

"I myself remain available for two hours daily from 12 noon to 2 p.m. in my office while my contact number has also been displayed at every police station for the convenience of complainants", he added.

About traffic system, he said that he had decided to initially select 3 to 4 roads and made them model which could be replicated in later phase to the other areas.

He said that arrangements had been made to issue driving permits at Jaranwala, Tandlianwala and Sammundri while the facility would also be offered in other areas including Khurairanwala.

It has also been planned to set up Police Khidmat Markaz in all Tehsils, he added.

He appreciated the performance of CPLC (Citizen Police Liaison Committee) and said that he would try his optimum best to revive it. Similarly, FCCI-police liaison committee is also on the card, he said and requested FCCI President to finalize the Names for its members.

He said that another committee would also be constituted to streamline the traffic system and again he needed full cooperation from the chamber to make it a total success.

He said that Punjab police had launched an App under the title of "Smart Eye". FCCI members should get benefit of it for the verification of their workers.

He appreciated the cooperation FCCI and said that police would issue the security plan for the functions to be held in FCCI in future.

He said that the business related conflicts would be resolved in consultation with the FCCI.

He also admitted that security of foreigners was very important and he was trying his optimum best to further improve it.

Earlier, President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh during his welcome address said that FCCI was going to launch major projects to improve the overall infrastructure in this city.

He commended the efforts of CPO and said that Faisalabad police made best security arrangements during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also requested the CPO to extend foolproof security to the scheduled Pakistan Economic Conference to be held under the aegis of FCCI from March 18-20, 2022.

"We are going to launch a mega airport project. "Initially, we needed 25 share holders but so far we had registered 40 persons for it", he added.

President Atif Munir Sheikh also announced to give honorary membership of FCCI to CPO Ghulam Mubashir Mekan while Senior Vice President Imran Mehmood Sheikhdecorated the CPO with FCCI pin.

Later, FCCI shield was also presented to CPO Mekan.