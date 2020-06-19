Comprehensive strategy devised to avoid monsoon flood losses: Chairman NDMA

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Friday said a comprehensive national contingency plan has been devised to avoid flood losses during the impending monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Friday said a comprehensive national contingency plan has been devised to avoid flood losses during the impending monsoon season.

Addressing a pre monsoon conference in Islamabad, he said the plan has been finalised in consultation with all stake holders. The comprehensive strategy to deal with flooding was badly needed in the wake of COVID and locust invasion in country's various districts.

He said Integrated Early Warning System was being strengthened for more effective disaster risk reduction.

He was sure that Provincial Disaster Management Authorities would remain vigilant to cope with any eventuality as almost all major cities of the country were vulnerable to flooding during the upcoming monsoon season.

He asked the relevant authorities in Karachi to clean all the drains of the city to avoid flooding.

While the civic authorities in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad should also ensure taking precautionary measures to effectively deal with the flash flooding in their respective areas.