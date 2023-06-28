Comprehensive strategy evolved for cleanliness during Eid days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :A comprehensive strategy has been evolved for cleanliness operation during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha across the district. In this connection, teams of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) would lift and dispose of entrails and wastes of sacrificed animals promptly.

This was informed by Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar during media briefing at his office here on Wednesday. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Azeem Shoukat Awan, Senior Manager Operation Muhammad Ejaz Bandesha and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Faisalabad Waste Management Company, Metropolitan Corporation, District Council and Municipal Committees in Faisalabad district had been mobilized for cleanliness so that the citizens could be provided pollution-free environment during Eid days.

He said that strict monitoring system had been launched for continuous supervision of cleanliness operations and the citizens would see positive change in regard with disposal of wastes of sacrificed animal.

He said that special control room would work at district headquarter to supervise cleanliness operation in Faisalabad and public complaints in this regard would be redressed immediately.

He made it clear that no lethargy or carelessness would be tolerated and action would be taken against the defaulters. However, the staff showing best performance would be rewarded for their encouragement and recognition of their best services.

He also told that monsoon season was nearer to commence and the teams were ready to tackle the situation on Eid.

He also informed that WhatsApp Number 0315-7771139 had also been published through social, electronic and print media first time in the history for receiving complaints.

He also briefed the media persons about beautification of the city.

Giving details about Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation, the CEO FWMC informed that leaves of all staffs and management had been cancelled to make the cleanliness operation successful.

He said that more than 4000 waste workers would perform duties during Eid Cleanliness operation while machinery would be utilized for collecting and disposing of animal waste.

He further said that 40 awareness camps would be set up at the different localities of the city for information of the public and 75,000 biodegradable bags were being distributed among the citizens at these awareness camps.

He maintained that helpline would work with increased telephone lines for receiving public complaints and their prompt disposal.

He said that special health care would be done for the sanitary workers and they would be provided face masks, gloves and sanitizer lotion.

The FWMC was very much committed for quality cleanliness during the Eidul Azha, whereas, special cleanliness would be made at the sites of Eid congregations and the city would be washed after Eid-ul-Azha for elimination of bad smell due to sacrifice of the animals, he added.