Comprehensive Strategy Evolved To Provide Quality Service

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Comprehensive strategy evolved to provide quality service

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf said that comprehensive strategy had been evolved to improve performance of the government departments in order to provide quality service and maximum relief to the masses.

Briefing the local parliamentarians on Sunday, he said that people of Faisalabad were facing acute shortage of potable drinking water.

In this connection, he requested the parliamentarians to play their effective role to redress this issue on priority basis. He also briefed them about ongoing development schemes under District Development Program-II and Annual Development Program.

He said that effective measures were imperative to improve performance of all government departments so that people's problems could be resolved on priority basis.

Among the parliamentarians include Chaudhry Shehbaz Baber, Ali Gohar Baloch, Mian Tahir Jameel, Rana Ali Abbas, Shafique Gujjar, Rao Kashif Raheem, Safdar Shakir, Mian Ajmal Asif, Faqir Hussain Dogar, Jaffar Ali Hocha, Rana Shoaib Idrees and others participated in the briefing.

