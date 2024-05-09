Open Menu

Comprehensive Strategy Evolved To Provide Speedy Service: DG NADRA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 08:09 PM

National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide speedy service to its clients in addition to redressing their issues on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide speedy service to its clients in addition to redressing their issues on top priority basis.

This was stated by Director General (DG) NADRA Sargodha Region Zulfiqar Ahmad while talking to APP at a 'khuli kutchehry' [open court] at NADRA Office Batala Colony, here on Thursday.

He said that Chairman NADRA had directed for resolving public issues, including those of the transgender community and minority people, in obtaining Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and other documents from NADRA offices.

He said that on special direction of Chairman NADRA the open courts were started in every region so that NADRA officers could listen to public problems directly and issue on-spot directions for redress of the same.

He said that open courts would be arranged in every major city and the first kutchehry was organised in Faisalabad. It is the first court, therefore, the people attended it in a meager number. However, proper advertisement would be made through social media before next open court so that maximum number of people could attend it and get their issues resolved, he added.

Responding to a question, he said that some time people fail to submit necessary documents due to which NADRA staff had to make objections on their application. However, when they fulfill the requirements, the objection was removed automatically and required document or CNIC was issued immediately.

Responding to yet another query, DG NADRA Sargodha Region said that NADRA Office Batala Colony would be expanded besides establishing a passport office here so that the people could enjoy speedy service under one roof.

He said that proper check & balance was maintained in NADRA offices. If any employee or worker misbehaves with the visitor, he should complain it. The NADRA authority would take strict action against the responsible employee and he might be removed from service.

Deputy Director Admin Sargodha Region Ahmad Waqas Langa, Zonal Head NADRA Office Qaisar Zulfiqar, Zonal In-charge Ghulam Dastgir and others were also present in the open court.

